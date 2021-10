Srinagar: Residents of Khonakhan Dalgate near Rinshan Shah Masjid have urged the authorities to repair defunct streetlights in the area.

A delegation from the area led by Bashir Ahmad Wani said due to defunct streetlights pedestrains including tourists face problems to walk on the road from National Hotel to Badyari Crossing. “We appeal the concerned authorities to repair the streetlights at the earliest,” he said.