‘Strengthen traditional literary identity of Kashmir’ Dr Farooq Abdullah releases anthology of poems Zara-e-Besehra

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday called for strengthening the traditional literary identity of Kashmir.
This he said at a commemorative function marking the 16th death anniversary of veteran party leader and former Education Minister of J&K late Abdul Qayoom Naseeb held at Tagore Hall here.
On the occasion the party president released an anthology of poems “Zara-e-Besehra” penned by Dr. Gazenfar Ali, Late Qayoom’s Son.
Party Vice President Omar Abdullah was the guest of honour on the occasion. Among others Political Advisor to Vice President Tanvir Sadiq was also present.
Paying tributes to late Qayoom Sahib, Dr Farooq said, “Marhoom Qayoom Sahib’s role as a key educationist in 1996 cannot be undermined. He took the reins of education department at a difficult time. No one else could have faced the gigantic task of refurbishing the education sector as he did during his stint as the minister.”
“His contribution, along with many of my other colleagues in healing the violence-torn state post-1996 is immense. His stint as education minister marked the reconstruction of hundreds of schools that were raised to ground pre 1996. It also included infusing new life and vigor into the entire education sector. On his death anniversary, I pay my tributes to him. May Almighty elevate his stations in Jannat.”
Alluding to the poetic traditions of Kashmir, Dr Farooq said, “Kashmiri literature has witnessed a dramatic shift in its orientation during the last century. Progressive Writers Movement of Kashmir was one such movement. The period from 1931 to 1953 is therefore considered as a golden period of the renaissance of Kashmiri literature in twentieth century. Poets like, Mahjoor, Azad, Nadim, Arif and Zinda Koul epitomized the new spirit of changing political discourse patronised and led by Sher-e-Kashmir. The despondency that has crept in now in progressivism should end,” he said.
Referring to the mystical and metaphysical realms of Kashmiri poetry, Dr Farooq said that they provide the very foundations of Kashmiri literature and should never be overlooked. “One wonders what has been left of our traditional literary identity. We all have to rediscover Kashmir’s tattered identity and the lost soul together. I believe the great imagination of our poets, and contemporary literary giants can go a long way in redeeming our glorious past and achieving new heights. We need to school our new generation about the universal and timeless ideas of compassion, devotion, and universal brotherhood of our saintly forefathers. I congratulate Gazanfar sahib on coming up with this anthology of Poems “Zara-e-Besehra”, looking forward to more such works of his,” he said.