‘Strengthen traditional literary identity of Kashmir’ Dr Farooq Abdullah releases anthology of poems Zara-e-Besehra

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah on Thursday called for strengthening the traditional literary identity of Kashmir.

This he said at a commemorative function marking the 16th death anniversary of veteran party leader and former Education Minister of J&K late Abdul Qayoom Naseeb held at Tagore Hall here.

On the occasion the party president released an anthology of poems “Zara-e-Besehra” penned by Dr. Gazenfar Ali, Late Qayoom’s Son.