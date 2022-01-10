‘Strictly enforce Covid Appropriate Behaviour’

During his visit to the hospitals, he reviewed the bed capacity and other facilities available to fight the Covid cases. He said that a proper mechanism should be kept readily available at all the hospitals in order to fight the rising number of Covid cases.

He also visited various wards of the hospitals and reviewed the facilities available to the patients and directed the administration to provide quality treatment to the patients in all respects.

Underlining the importance of COVID-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) Advisor said that following proper COVID protocols should become a routine habit for people and said we should not resort to behaviour that facilitates transmission.