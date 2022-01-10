‘Strictly enforce Covid Appropriate Behaviour’

Srinagar: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan today visited various government hospitals in the Srinagar city to take stock of the Covid preparedness.
The hospitals he visited include Chest Disease Hospital Dalgate, SMHS hospital and SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina.
During his visit to the hospitals, he reviewed the bed capacity and other facilities available to fight the Covid cases. He said that a proper mechanism should be kept readily available at all the hospitals in order to fight the rising number of Covid cases.
He also visited various wards of the hospitals and reviewed the facilities available to the patients and directed the administration to provide quality treatment to the patients in all respects.
Underlining the importance of COVID-Appropriate Behaviour (CAB) Advisor said that following proper COVID protocols should become a routine habit for people and said we should not resort to behaviour that facilitates transmission.
He directed the authorities to strictly enforce CAB at all places and said that violators should be dealt with strongly. He said that anybody found without mask should be highly penalised and said that announcements highlighting the need for CAB should be made on a regular basis.
He was informed by the hospital administration that they are ready to face any eventuality and have prepared a mechanism in case there is a spurt in the rising number of cases.
The Advisor was accompanied by Principal GMC Srinagar, Principal SKIMS Medical College Hospital, Bemina, Medical Superintendent, CD Hospital and other officers of Health and Medical Education Department.