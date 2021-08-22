Sufi poet Ahad Zargar’s poetic works released

Prof Majrooh hailed contribution of Ahad Zargar in development of Sufi poetry.

In his address, Khurshid Zargar said works of his father Ahad Zargar were mostly published in litho press. “It was my dream to give it proper shape, correct mistakes and compile the works in form of a comprehensive book. It was a huge responsibility on my shoulders as Ahad sahib’s works belong to people, scholars and poets,” he said.

“There is no yardstick to measure works of a sufi poet,” Zargar added.

Noted poet Zarief Ahmad Zaref said Khurshid Zargar was a great sufi poet. “His poetry reflected life and way of living. It was more than philosophy. His works are important for present generation,” he said.

Arvind Shah a poet from Delhi said hailed Khurshid Zargar for his contribution in promotion of Sufi poetry.

Prof Shah Ramzan stressed for compilation of works of all sufi poets of Kashmir. “It is our responsibility that works of these great poets must reach people,” he said.

One of the speakers Bashir Makhmoodi said it was high time to promote Kashmiri language. “Unfortunately stress is on acquiring PHDs and degrees in Kashmiri only to get jobs,” he said.

People from different walks of society were present in the function.