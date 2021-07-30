‘Take measures for decongesting city traffic’

Srinagar: In order to formulate ‘Action Plan for Road Safety measures in Srinagar district to decongest City and ensure smooth traffic flow, the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Srinagar, Mohammad AijazAsad today chaired a meeting of District Road Safety Committee(DRSC) here.

The meeting held threadbare deliberations on various issues with regard to management of Traffic including identification of black spots, improvement of lighting on vital roads, Traffic Management System, availability of Crash Rescue Vehicles and Critical Care Ambulances.

The DC stressed upon all the officers to be proactive in formulating a comprehensive Road Safety Action Plan on priority basis. He stressed on the concerned officers to take all required measures to decongest the City roads to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

He directed the PWD to improve road markings and signages to eliminate high risk stretches, black spots, improvement of junctions on all cross-roads, and improve road lighting near habitations.

Further, the DC instructed to remove road side objects that hinder smooth traffic ply. He also directed to keep the provision of advanced parking areas in crowded places and relocation of the roadside vendors to improve traffic congestion and facilitate movement of pedestrians.