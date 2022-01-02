Theft by non-local domestic helpers in Srinagar | Police investigating nexus between accused, placement agencies

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have started investigation of nexus between placement companies and domestic helpers for theft incidents reported at several locations in the summer capital from the past few weeks.
The move comes days after a helper identified as Dinesh ran away with valuable assets of a family and continues to remain at large.
Talking to Greater Kashmir, SHO Saddar Police Station Anzar Shah said they were investigating the nexus angle of the incident as the family complained of a nexus between the company and the non-local domestic helper in doing thefts.
“We are investigating nexus side and are also investigating how these companies are operating here. We have sought the details of the staff and other related details of the company as well,” Shah said. “I am personally investigating the case,” he said.
Notably, the functioning of these private placement agencies and their services has come under radar after repeated incidents of theft and murder of a house owner were reported from past few weeks.
“Functioning of placement agencies has become a major issue in Srinagar district. We have received scores of complaints from other areas which are being investigated as well,” SHO Saddar Police station said.
He said the Police was “very seriously” investigating the nexus angle of all these incidents and will also take up the matter with the concerned departments to ascertain the credibility of these placement agencies.
“We will also write to the labour department to ascertain the credentials of these companies and see whether all these companies are registered or not. It will take time to ascertain all these details but we will surely take it to the logical end,” the SHO said.
The family has also accused the placement agency of playing fraud and being hand in glove with the helpers in committing such thefts. A domestic helper identified as Dinesh was provided to the Peer Bagh family by a private placement agency based in Srinagar.
A day after the helper ran away with valuable assets from the house, the proprietor of the agency, had claimed the “company cautions the family about such incidents while finalising the contract of providing a domestic helper.”
However the aggrieved family contested the claims of the company owner saying that “the company owner behaved irresponsibly after the theft incident took place at the house.”
“After the incident, I went to the agency to get the photo identity of the accused helper. The agency owner surprisingly told me that he has handed over the Identity card to the domestic helper who had come personally to the company office,” the family member said.
The family member said the agency provided photo identity and travel documents to the helper without informing the house owner or verifying from the house owner about it. “The company owner was supposed to seek permission from the house owner before handing over ID proof to the helper. This is cheating on part of the agency,” the family member said.
The family member complained that the agency failed to provide a Xerox of the Aadhar card or any other document.
“The agency owner told me they have not kept any copy or record. This is not expected from a professional running such an agency. Either agency is lying or is operating unprofessionally,” he said.
The family also complained that the contact number provided by the agency did not belong to the accused helper.
“After we contacted the given number, one of the relatives of the accused domestic helper responded from the other side and said they have no contact with Dinesh (accused helper,” the family member said.
The family has urged the other households to remain guarded owing to the repeated incidents of theft by the non-local domestic helpers.
“We believe that there is a nexus between the helper and the agency in carrying out such thefts. We appeal to the police authorities to probe all the angles of these incidents so that the truth comes to fore,” the family member said.