Theft by non-local domestic helpers in Srinagar | Police investigating nexus between accused, placement agencies

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police have started investigation of nexus between placement companies and domestic helpers for theft incidents reported at several locations in the summer capital from the past few weeks.

The move comes days after a helper identified as Dinesh ran away with valuable assets of a family and continues to remain at large.

Talking to Greater Kashmir, SHO Saddar Police Station Anzar Shah said they were investigating the nexus angle of the incident as the family complained of a nexus between the company and the non-local domestic helper in doing thefts.