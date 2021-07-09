Thieves on prowl at Hokersar

Srinagar: A family from Hokersar-Shikargah area on city outskirts here Friday staged protest at Press Enclave here to press for arrest of thieves active in their locality.

The family alleged that few unidentified persons forcefully entered into their residential house and took away gold worth lakhs of rupees, cash and pashmina shawls on the intervening night of July 7 and 8.

"The persons were holding guns. They took our mobile phones and confined us in a room. They forcefully took keys of safe where from they took gold and cash," they said.