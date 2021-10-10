Thousands offer Khoje Digar

In his sermon, Kamli said that the Uswa-e-Hasana (the way of living) of Prophet Muhammad (SAW) has been and will continue to be the best path to follow and walk upon, not only for Muslims but entire mankind.

He said great Sufi saints like Naqashband Sahib (RA) were the blessed and chosen ones by Almighty Allah to spread the teachings of the revered Prophet Muhammad (SAW) among people who dedicated their life to it.

Nazir Ahmad Gujri, a supervisor of the shrine claimed that COVID19 safety guidelines were followed in letter and spirit. "We had made hand sanitizers available for devotees, social distancing was maintained and the premise was also being regularly sanitized," he said.