Tourism department organises Musical Evening in Srinagar

Srinagar: Tourism Department today organized a Musical Evening at SKICC here to commemorate the World Tourism Day being celebrated tomorrow under the theme ‘Tourism for Inclusive Growth'.

The Evening was graced by Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar; Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta; Administrative Secretaries, Director Tourism, officers of Tourism department besides large number of tourists and locals were also present on the occasion.

The Musical Evening was organised on the backdrop of World Tourism Day being celebrated across the Globe tomorrow and also as part of the activities under Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav to mark 75th Independence Day of country.

During the event, various artists enthralled the audience with their remarkable performances besides some traditional folk songs were also presented to the audience by singers.