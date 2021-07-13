TPO Kashmir signs MoU with WRI-India on urban development of Srinagar Metropolitan Area

Srinagar: The Town Planning Organization Kashmir (TPO), Housing & Urban Development Department (H&UDD), today signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with WRI-India that has been mandated to provide technical services and other expertise towards urban development of Srinagar Metropolitan Area.

The MoU was signed in presence of Principal Secretary H&UDD, Dheeraj Gupta between Chief Town Planner Kashmir, Iftikhar Ahmad Hakim and Senior Manager WRI-India, Surya Prakash.

Pertinently, the mandate of WRI India is to play as an anchor institute on the LAP-TPS Scheme under Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs to support pilot cities in legislative reviews, area identification, planning and development, and capacity building.