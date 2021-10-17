Traffic snarls on Sanat Nagar-Rangreth road irk commuters

Srinagar: With Sanat Nagar–Rangreth road stretch witnessing frequent traffic jams, commuters and locals have demanded expansion of the road leading to vital installations and industries.

The project to widen the important road link, which is the lone surface link to Rangreth, one of the biggest Industrial estates of Kashmir has been dumped by the government “for unknown reasons.”

The road assumes significance as it also leads several establishments including JAKLI center, GREF headquarters and Airforce Station.

"Convoys of defence forces are seen moving on this road more often. Also the population residing along the road has swelled with the result this link often witnessing traffic jams for hours causing inconvenience to commuters," said Nisar Ahmad a Rangreth resident.