Unscheduled power cuts in Srinagar areas irk consumers

Srinagar: With the mercury soaring, local population of several areas in Srinagar city are facing immense hardships due to unscheduled power cuts.

Residents of Soiteng, Padshahibagh, Shivpora and other adjacent areas said that for the past around one month, the power supply is snapped for five to seven hours during day.

The erratic power supply has led to outrage in these affected areas, with consumers asking authorities to issue “power curtailment schedule in force, if any.”

Residents of Syed Abad Soiteng said that they have to bear with long power cuts during the day.

“The supply remains affected for five seven hours all together during the day. This has been now a norm for past one month,” said Ghulam Hassan Bhat, a local resident.

Locals said that they don’t get satisfactory answers when they approach local PDD grid station to know the cause of power curtailment.