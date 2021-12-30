Vaccination for 15-17 age group necessary for reopening of schools: DC Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 30: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday appealed to parents that they should get their children vaccinated so that schools could be reopened without any risk.

Talking to a group of selected media persons, Asad said that the COVID vaccination drive for the age group of 15-17 years will start soon. “Now schools and coaching centres are being mapped, where children are studying, so that vaccination drive could be initiated on time.”