Vaccination for 15-17 age group necessary for reopening of schools: DC Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 30: Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad on Thursday appealed to parents that they should get their children vaccinated so that schools could be reopened without any risk.
Talking to a group of selected media persons, Asad said that the COVID vaccination drive for the age group of 15-17 years will start soon. “Now schools and coaching centres are being mapped, where children are studying, so that vaccination drive could be initiated on time.”
He said that the health department along with school education and revenue department are working together to start vaccination drive for children under age group 15-17 years. “In Srinagar district the process of vaccination for this age group will be rolled out from 03 January 2022.”
“I want to appeal to all the parents of the concerned age group that they should get their children vaccinated so that the pandemic can be defeated, while schools can also be reopened,” he said while adding that parents can send their children to schools with a sense of security only if the children are vaccinated.
He further said that this age group is vulnerable to COVID, so it is mandatory that this age group is vaccinated. “Vaccination would help in reopening schools with a sense of confidence that the transmission of virus would be stopped to some extent.”
About positive cases in Srinagar, Asad said that the positive cases in the district are under control and no case of new variant Omicron has been detected so far. (KNS)