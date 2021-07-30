VIOLATION OF RULES| FFRC asks SED to take over Tiny Harts School

Srinagar: The Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) for private schools has submitted its recommendations to the government to take over the control of the Tiny Harts School, TengporaByepass, here.
FFRC said the move comes after it was revealed that “the school management and the owner had failed to safeguard the interest of the students and were running the institution in gross violation of rules.
The FFRC in an order has stated that the Principal Secretary, School Education Department (SED) should take immediate steps for protecting the interests of the school children by appointing an administrator for the school.
“The administrator so appointed, besides being regulated by the orders of the Principal Secretary, in the performance of his duties shall ensure that only tuition fee is collected for the time being from the students and salaries are regularly paid to the teaching and non-teaching staff,” the FFRC order reads.
It further states that the surplus amount shall be maintained in an account in the manner same is provided in the order of the principal secretary.
“The administrator shall ensure that the education of the children remains unhindered and unhampered and they are provided all support for continuation of their education,” the FFRC order said.
The FFRC chairman in its order has however stated that the headmaster and the owner of the school were at liberty to file their response along with all the records and seek vacation of the order.
Notably, the committee had received several complaints against the institution from the parents. In wake of this, the committee sought records of the school while an inspection was also conducted by the officials of the school education department.
“From the record it appears that school management has shown least interest in managing the affairs of this educational institution, which, otherwise, is expected, to ensure that the students studying in the said School rise to the levels where they can serve the society at large,” the FFRC order said.
The order states that an inspection of the school was conducted by the officials of the school education department in view of the serious complaints made against the school management about the malfunctioning of the School.
“The Zonal Education Officer (ZEO), Batamaloo visited the school on April 12 this year and submitted the inspection report to DSEK,” the order reads.
The inspection report has revealed that the institution has a strength of about 1,000 students and has two school buses registered in the name of J B Singh, the runner of the school.
“The condition of classrooms is worst and to the astonishment of the ZEO is not worth to be used for teaching purpose, notwithstanding this fact that school authorities are charging exorbitant school fees and other charges,” the order reads while referring to the inspection report of ZEO Batamaloo.
The ZEO in his inspection report has stated that seemingly funds were not being properly utilized on the infrastructure.
“On the basis of the record presented by parents, it appears that there are only 34 teachers for more than 1,000 students. The list of teachers which was enclosed with the inspection report was found to be not in conformity with the salary statement and in the salary statement some teachers were missing,” the order reads.
The FFRC order said that it was learnt that the school had no managing body as well.
“The ZEO concluded the communication by stating that the school is run in brazen violation and derogation of prescribed rules and standards fixed by the expert committee,” the order said.
The ZEO exhibited astonishment and surprise as to how superior authorities have permitted the school to run in brazen violation of norms that too at the cost of the student community.
Another complaint made by the Parents' association against the school management was that the annual fee was increased from Rs 500 to Rs.6000 in one go.
“The school management has not responded in a positive manner to the notices sent to it nor bothered to explain its position to FFRC. Complaints have also poured-in in FFRC about charging and collection of admission fee which is barred by statute and charging of Capitation Fee has been barred by the orders of the courts of law also,” the order reads.
The Chairman FFRC has also stated that prima facie appears that school has not been set-up and is not being run to impart education to the children but has been created as a source of making money.
“There is no managing body in the school which could be held accountable and responsible. The deterioration in the affairs of the school has put the future of the children to jeopardy. The waters of destruction are rising fast, so it becomes statutory and legal duty to safeguard the interest of the student community,” the order said.