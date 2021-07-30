VIOLATION OF RULES| FFRC asks SED to take over Tiny Harts School

Srinagar: The Fee Fixation and Regulation Committee (FFRC) for private schools has submitted its recommendations to the government to take over the control of the Tiny Harts School, TengporaByepass, here.

FFRC said the move comes after it was revealed that “the school management and the owner had failed to safeguard the interest of the students and were running the institution in gross violation of rules.

The FFRC in an order has stated that the Principal Secretary, School Education Department (SED) should take immediate steps for protecting the interests of the school children by appointing an administrator for the school.

“The administrator so appointed, besides being regulated by the orders of the Principal Secretary, in the performance of his duties shall ensure that only tuition fee is collected for the time being from the students and salaries are regularly paid to the teaching and non-teaching staff,” the FFRC order reads.

It further states that the surplus amount shall be maintained in an account in the manner same is provided in the order of the principal secretary.

“The administrator shall ensure that the education of the children remains unhindered and unhampered and they are provided all support for continuation of their education,” the FFRC order said.

The FFRC chairman in its order has however stated that the headmaster and the owner of the school were at liberty to file their response along with all the records and seek vacation of the order.

Notably, the committee had received several complaints against the institution from the parents. In wake of this, the committee sought records of the school while an inspection was also conducted by the officials of the school education department.