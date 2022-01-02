‘We don’t want another transformer’

Srinagar: Residents of Umar Colony Wanbal here have resented the move to install additional transformer in the locality.
“Some residents want to use their influence to install second transformer in the locality and carry high tension line for it through a narrow ten feet wide pathway, which could endanger lives and property,” said a statement by Welfare Committee of the locality.
"Our locality comprises less than 40 households and we already have a 250 KW transformer. We have excellent voltage. So there is absolutely no need for another transformer," it said.
The committee said that the PDD can give the new transformer to a locality that doesn't have a good capacity transformer. "There are some large neighbouring localities which desperately need a transformer, but nobody is giving them."
The committee has also complained to the Chief Engineer, Maintenance, Executive Engineer Rajbagh and Assistant Executive Engineer Rawalpora and urged them not to sanction another transformer for their locality.
"It is submitted that the main pathway of the colony is not more than 10 feet wide and it is surrounded by houses from both sides. In case new transformer is installed in the colony, the high voltage line for this purpose will be fatal and dangerous to both human beings and property," reads a letter signed by owners of 32 households.
"We strongly oppose the move to install new transformer. Besides, it will be wastage of public funds,” they said.
A member of the welfare committee said that the high tension line passing close to their houses would also detrimentally impact the value of their property which they have bought at a huge cost "after spending earnings of their lifetime".
Another member said that a few households were using their "connections and influence in the PDD to get undue benefits for themselves.”
"But in doing so, the PDD cannot and should not put the lives and property of dozens of households in jeopardy," the residents said.