Webinar on Cardiovascular diseases held in GMC Srinagar

Srinagar: Government Medical College Srinagar in collaboration with AIIMS Reshikesh conducted national webinar on cardiovascular diseases and Front of Package Food (FOPL).

The event was part of series of national initiative of 'Healthy Food for All' involving institutions of national repute, public health experts, clinicians, policy makers and implementors, a country wide program with Dr. PradeepAgarwal, associate professor Community and Family Medicine, AIIMS Reshikesh as Principal Investigator.

The webinar was inaugurated by Prof. Samia Rashid, Principal and Dean Government Medical College Srinagar who was the guest of honour on the occasion. She emphasised the role of FOPL in times when more and more consumers are taking foods high in fat, salt and sugar and extol the policy makers to bring the required policy in bringing label changes to bring about necessary behavioural and life style changes in consumption of packaged foods.

Dr. S. Muhammad Salim Khan, professor and head, Community Medicine department, GMC Srinagar and organising secretary of the webinar presented the global and national scenario or cardiovascular diseases which nowadays cause around 30% deaths globally and nationally, and the risk factors for CVDs due to dietary factors. He expressed concerned about incremental shifting from conventional home made foods to ready to eat (RTE), processed and packaged foods which are high in caloric values packed with salt, sugars and fats. He presented a short videos showing ignorance of consumers about package labelling.