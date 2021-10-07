Will provide lawyers as free legal aid to prisoners: Sub-Judge Srinagar

“Free legal assistance is aimed at provide help to persons who are not able to enforce the rights given to them by law,” he said.

Quoting Justice PN Bhagwati, Noor said legal aid means providing an arrangement in the society which makes the machinery of administration of Justice easily accessible and in reach of those who have to resort to it for enforcement of rights given to them by law.

He added that Article 39-A of the constitution states that the state shall in particular, provide free legal aid, by suitable legislation or schemes, to ensure that opportunities for securing justice are not denied to any citizen.

“So far, this year, we have provided forty lawyers to different prisoners as a free legal aid. DLSA will provide competent lawyers to prisoners as a free legal aid to plead their cases before court of competent jurisdictions,” he said.