Srinagar, July 17: A woman from South Kashmir gave birth to triplet at premier maternity specialty, LalDed hospital here

Medical Superintendent LalDed Hospital DrShabirSidiqui said that such births are common at this maternity hospital. “A woman earlier gave birth to quintuplets here in the hospital. Today a woman from South Kashmir’s Pulwama district gave birth to triplets-all are baby girls,” he said. "All the babies are in good condition,” he said and lauded the role of doctors. (KNT)