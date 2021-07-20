Youth feeling connected with transparent administration: LG

Srinagar: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today distributed small commercial vehicles to 250 youth from across the UT under “Mumkin” scheme of Mission Youth program in a distribution event held at SKICC here.

Congratulating the youth who were handed over the keys of small commercial vehicles, the Lt Governor wished for their successful future as they embark on a new journey as self-employed entrepreneurs.

Underlining the need for channelization of youth energy, the Lt Governor said that the UT government is running many programs for livelihood generation, skill development and youth engagement under Mission Youth and other entrepreneurial, self employment schemes. “The collective commitment of all the programs for youth is to provide them opportunities for a career and become job providers apart from becoming successful entrepreneurs”, added the Lt Governor.

He informed that under the guidance of Prime Minister NarendraModi, J&K has got a new industrial development scheme of Rs 28,400 crore. “When this scheme was launched earlier this year, our estimate was to attract Rs 20,000-25,000 crores. But seeing the interest and enthusiasm of investors, it seems that this figure could reach around Rs 50,000 crores. Similarly, the estimate of employment generation under the New Industrial Development scheme would also get doubled”, he added.

“Besides setting up Industrial estates, IT Towers, Logistics Parks, Cold Chain, Medicity, Edu-city etc, the Industrial Policy also focuses on taking industrial growth to the Block level”, remarked the Lt Governor.

The Lt Governor said that innovative ideas of our youth would give impetus to the development of J&K. He mentioned about the LG Fellowship started by the Department of Higher Education in which the youth will get an opportunity to make policy and take part in the development process of J&K. We are extending every possible assistance to fulfill the aspirations of our talented youth, he added.