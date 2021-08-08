SSM demolition drive: Let education of students not become the casualty

The J&K government last week conducted a demolition drive at the SSM college of Engineering and Technology stating that the college management had encroached upon some kanals of the government land.
Several video clips had gone viral in social media showing the unruly scenes at the institute. The college management had created hue and cry alleging the officer on duty not showing the order for carrying the demolition drive. But it did not stop the revenue department and the JK Police from doing the job assigned to them.
The college management admitted that out of around 5000 kanals of government land available in the area, around four kanals were with the college where they have built up some infrastructure for the college students.
The college management complained that during the demolition drive, volleyball court, badminton court and hostel buildings were demolished by the squad supervised by the government officers.
Amid the hue and cry, the students of the SSM College also voiced their concern and urged the authorities not to demolish the college infrastructure and instead take other compensation in return for the college management.
But the officers on duty as per the video did not answer any query of the college management and continued their job, leaving the students and the college management dumbfounded.
The college management tried to defame the government for adopting a pick and choose policy for retrieving government land. But it does not bail out the college management from keeping the government land under its possession. But yes, keeping in view the interest of the students, other measures or action could have been taken instead of demolishing the structures. Because the facility, whatever was demolished, belongs to students as well. Apart from the college management, the demolition of structures might have pained the students as well.
Having said this, it does not give any sort of liberty to the college management to hold on to the government land under its possession. But it is also a fact that the government should have acted on it before the college infrastructure was built on the piece of government land. It can be said that the government action was not unlawful or illegal but yes very late, which ultimately will have an adverse impact on the students.
The college administration has not built up this infrastructure free of cost for the students but the students have been charged for it under different heads. We can also say the students have given the hard earned money of their parents towards the colleges to have these facilities in the institution. And witnessing it getting demolished is obviously painful.
People from different walks of life can have certain reservations with the management of the college or the trustees of this engineering college but we should also remember that SSM college of engineering and technology is the lone private engineering college available for the students here. Though engineering courses are offered in Universities within the valley, that doesn’t nullify the existence of this institution in any way.
Since its establishment some 30 years ago, SSM College has been producing highly motivated engineers and managers with sound knowledge with profound skill.
Coming to the point, the tussle over possession of government land by the college should not cost dearly for the career of around 3000 students enrolled in the institution.
The government is all powerful to take any action against the college management if at all it resorts to any illegal means under the garb of running the educational institution but the authorities should also keep into consideration that students is a priority. Given the prevailing situation and the phases we have witnessed for the last two to three years, education has already been the worst hit across the country particularly in the Valley. The college management should be made accountable in such an amicable way which will not have any impact on the studies of the students.
Also, in one of the videos the vice-chairperson of the SSM College was heard appealing to the president of India and the J&K Lieutenant Governor (LG) to stop demolishing the college infrastructure as it belongs to the students not the trustees of the college.
The vice-chairperson even said that she was ready to step down as the trustee of the college and handover the college to the government to safeguard the interests of the students of the college.
“If my personal grudge with someone costs dearly for the college, I am ready to handover the college to the government. But the college should not suffer because of my personal life,” the vice-chairperson said.
In my opinion, it is the viable option with the government- to punish the trustees but not to make the students suffer.
The government should take up the matter with the college administration and resolve the issue of possession of government land once for all. Because, repeated disturbances in the college that too amid the prevailing tough times does not go well with the mental stability of the students. Let students be the prime concern for the government while making the college accountable.