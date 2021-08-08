SSM demolition drive: Let education of students not become the casualty

The J&K government last week conducted a demolition drive at the SSM college of Engineering and Technology stating that the college management had encroached upon some kanals of the government land.

Several video clips had gone viral in social media showing the unruly scenes at the institute. The college management had created hue and cry alleging the officer on duty not showing the order for carrying the demolition drive. But it did not stop the revenue department and the JK Police from doing the job assigned to them.

The college management admitted that out of around 5000 kanals of government land available in the area, around four kanals were with the college where they have built up some infrastructure for the college students.

The college management complained that during the demolition drive, volleyball court, badminton court and hostel buildings were demolished by the squad supervised by the government officers.

Amid the hue and cry, the students of the SSM College also voiced their concern and urged the authorities not to demolish the college infrastructure and instead take other compensation in return for the college management.

But the officers on duty as per the video did not answer any query of the college management and continued their job, leaving the students and the college management dumbfounded.

The college management tried to defame the government for adopting a pick and choose policy for retrieving government land. But it does not bail out the college management from keeping the government land under its possession. But yes, keeping in view the interest of the students, other measures or action could have been taken instead of demolishing the structures. Because the facility, whatever was demolished, belongs to students as well. Apart from the college management, the demolition of structures might have pained the students as well.