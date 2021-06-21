SSP R K Bhat suspended

Jammu, Jun 21: J&K Home department on Monday suspended Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ramesh Kumar Bhat with immediate effect.

He has been placed under suspension, pending enquiry into his conduct and during this period, he will continue to remain attached in the Home department.

“Pending enquiry into his conduct, Ramesh Kumar Bhat (JKPS:1999), Senior Superintendent of Police, presently attached in the Home Department, is hereby placed under suspension, with immediate effect, in terms of Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956,” read an order number 147 issued by the Principal Secretary Home Shaleen Kabra.

“It is further ordered that during the period of his suspension, Ramesh Kumar Bhat, SSP, shall continue to remain attached in the Home Department,” the order further read.

On March 19 this year, Bhat, who was the then Additional Secretary (Technical) on deputation to Road Safety Council, was asked to remain attached in the Home Department, pending investigation in an FIR registered against him, in a case of impersonation and wrongful confinement.

On October 13 last year, Bhat was booked by Trikuta Nagar police for wrongful confinement of a KAS officer posted in the Relief and Rehabilitation Organization Zonal Office Sarwal.