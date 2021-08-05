Staged ‘militant attack’ case | Kupwara Court rejects bail application of 3 BJP leaders

Srinagar, Aug 5: The Kupwara Court on thursday rejected the bail application of three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders accused of staging a militant attack to get enhanced security cover and bullet proof vehicle from the government.

After hearing senior prosecuting officer Khurshid Khan and defence counsels, the court of Sub-Judge Kupwara RK Tadyal observed that accused persons can create hurdles in investigation, if released on bail at this stage.

“The accused persons being the person having the immediate control over the district administration can create hurdle in investigation by the police in elucidating the case to its logical conclusion and as such the custodial interrogation is imperative and consequently the bail claimed by them appears to be premature,” the court said.

It observed that the matter investigated so far by the police prima facie suggests the involvement of the accused persons.

Court said that as per perusal of the case diary, statement of two witness has been recorded by the Police and both witnesses have supported the prosecution story to large extent, adding, “prima facie their is involvement of these accused person in this conspiracy and planned crime.”

“Keeping in view the nature and the gravity of the offence and the stage of the case, in the considered opinion of the court application moved by the accused persons are premature. Application is rejected,” court said.

Court observed that the accused person with criminal intent and big criminal conspiracy at Gulgam village of Kupwara along with their two PSOs, “fired for gaining security cover and with the intention to come in the limelight of national party at the centre.”

Court observed that the accused person wanted to enhance the security cover and to bullet proof vehicle.

Earlier, senior prosecuting officer Khurshid Khan vehemently opposed the bail application and submitted that in this conspiracy, the police person are also part of crime in order to get promotion.

He further submitted before court that the accused created scene in such a way that security agencies would think this firing was done by militant and the accused person will get benefit from this incident.

“This incident created insecurity among the public and disturbed the law and order problem in the entire district, which was done with proper conspiracy and with proper planning,” he submitted before court.

In 20 July, this year, Police arrested three BJP leaders Muhammad Shafi Mir, Ishfaq Ahmed Mir, and Basharat Majeed Mir; and two of their security guards for faking a militant attack in Kupwara in an attempt to get more security cover.

Later, the party put these leaders under suspension and initiated an internal probe.