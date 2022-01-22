1 injured in Banihal accident

Ramban: The driver of a truck sustained critical injuries after the vehicle slipped into a gorge near Chambalwass area of Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Saturday.

Police said a truck (HR38U 4552) en-route Srinagar from Jammu went out of the control of its driver and slipped into a gorge near Chamalwass resulting in the driver of the truck getting injured.