1 lakh works to be completed during this financial year: Officers to CS

The Chief Secretary advised the officers to set monthly targets for completion of works so that the March-rush at the fag end of the financial year is avoided here. He called for setting a timeline for each project and allied activities to be carried under it. He told them to have periodical reviews at their levels to ensure that the timeframe set for each activity is complied with. He asked them to complete the tendering process of every work against which the Administrative Approval and Technical Sanction has been secured. He also stressed on saturating all the beneficiary oriented schemes especially those regarding self employment as per new demands on ground.

Dr Mehta told them to ensure that the funds earmarked for each work under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) are timely accessed from GoI Ministries and spent for maximum benefit of public. He emphasised on uploading data on the GoI designated portals simultaneously so that funds are released timely by them and spent by the Departments as per their requirements. He advised them to seek assistance from IT Department, in case any technical issues are faced by them.

He enjoined upon the officers to ensure that uploading of all the works is done at an earliest so that necessary releases are made against each work through BEAMS portal. He told them to make it a feature to reflect activity wise/scheme wise releases so that everybody has a fair idea about each of the work and activity carried out by the departments. He also encouraged people to be partners in development by taking part through ‘Janbhagidari’ and monitoring their works themselves and provide the feedback.