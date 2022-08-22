1-way traffic for HMVs towards Jammu today

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Srinagar on Monday.
Traffic officials said that hundreds of vehicles plied towards their respective destinations during the day.
They said that heavy motor vehicles, released from Jakhani-Udhampur in the afternoon, were crossing the Nashri-Ramban stretch of the highway towards Kashmir till late this evening.
Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side.
However, heavy motor vehicles would be allowed from Qazigund Kashmir to move towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Tuesday morning, the advisory said.
The officials advised the people to confirm the status of the road before undertaking journeys from Traffic Control Units (TCUs) Jammu, Srinagar, Udhampur and Ramban on Tuesday.
The cut-off timings for Srinagar-bound LMVs from Nagrota, Jammu will be from 7 am to 12 pm and from Jakhani-Udhampur, the timing will be from 8 am to 1 pm.
The cut-off timings for Jammu-bound LMVs from Qazigund, Kashmir will be from 7 am to 12 pm.
The security forces have been advised not to ply against the advisory because of possible traffic congestion because of the narrow carriageway between the Nashri and Banihal sectors of the highway.
“TCU Srinagar shall liaise with TCU Ramban before releasing the heavy motor vehicles on Tuesday,” the officials said.