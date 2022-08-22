1-way traffic for HMVs towards Jammu today

Ramban: Srinagar Jammu National Highway remained open for two-way traffic of passenger vehicles and one-way traffic of heavy vehicles for Srinagar on Monday.

Traffic officials said that hundreds of vehicles plied towards their respective destinations during the day.

They said that heavy motor vehicles, released from Jakhani-Udhampur in the afternoon, were crossing the Nashri-Ramban stretch of the highway towards Kashmir till late this evening.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir traffic police department issued an advisory stating that subject to fair weather and better road conditions, passenger light motor vehicles would be allowed to ply on either side.

However, heavy motor vehicles would be allowed from Qazigund Kashmir to move towards Jammu after assessing the traffic situation on the highway on Tuesday morning, the advisory said.