10 officers deployed to JKSSB divisional offices in Kashmir, Jammu

Jammu: The government on Monday deployed 10 officers to the J&K Services Selection Board (JKSSB) divisional office, Kashmir and Jammu.

As per the GAD order, this deployment is for a period of 15 days with effect from February 14, 2022, for further duties.

The officers deployed to Jammu divisional office of JKSSB included Saleem Beigh, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Department of Floriculture, Parks and Gardens; Rachna Sharma Assistant Transport Commissioner, Jammu; Neha Bakshi Administrative Officer in the Directorate of Industries and Commerce, Jammu; Manik Singh Rathore, Under Secretary to the Government, Transport Department and Anu Sharma, Under Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.