10 officers promoted as Joint Directors in Prosecution Deptt

Jammu: J&K Home Department Monday accorded sanction to the regularization or promotion of ten in-charge Joint Directors and Deputy Directors as Joint Directors in the Prosecution Department.

Their regularisation or promotion was recommended by the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission vide its communication number JKPSC-DPS/100/2023-05(7236701) dated August 1, 2023.

As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner(Additional Chief Secretary) Home, Raj Kumar Goyal, the regularisation or promotion of Gulshan Ahmad Kaloo as Joint Director will take effect from September 21, 2019 to June 30, 2022 (the date of his retirement); in case of Ichpal Singh with effect from September 21, 2019 to October 31, 2021 (the date of his retirement); in case of Maroof Ahmad Manhas with effect from January 30, 2023 to July 31, 2023 (the date of his retirement); in case of Murtaza Nasir with effect from January 30, 2023 to January 31, 2023 (the date of his retirement); in case of Riyaz Ahmad Darzi with effect from January 30, 2023 and in case of Mahesh Kumar with effect from January 30, 2023 to March 31, 2023 (the date of his retirement).