10 passenger trains remain suspended in Jammu due to Punjab farmers’ protest
Jammu: Ten passenger trains today remained suspended in view of farmers’ agitation in Punjab.
The farmers were sitting on dharna on the tracks in the neighbouring state of Punjab causing disruption in the routine train services today.
“Due to protests at various areas of Punjab, no train could come to Jammu Railway Station. Atleast 10 passenger trained were suspended, ” said an official of Northern Railways.
The official said that the train services resumed at 4 PM soon after the protesters ended their dharna.
Meanwhile, there was no impact on the normal routine life in Jammu though a demonstration staged by the farmers, and their supporters near Jammu-Pathankot Highway at Digana.
The protesters, while shouting slogans in support of their demands, blocked vehicular traffic movement for some time. However, the situation remained peaceful amid strong security arrangements.