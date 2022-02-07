10,000 pilgrims from J&K, Ladakh register for Hajj 2022: Officials

Hajj Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Salam Mir said around 10,000 individuals had registered so far while the final date for it was scheduled on February 15.

He said that so far no pooling of the number of the pilgrims who will leave for Hajj has been shortlisted and it would be done after 15th February.

The Hajj officer informed that separate guidelines for Hajj this year would be issued once the Saudi government releases them given the Omicron variant infection threat.

“Around 10,000 pilgrims have registered themselves for Hajj this year of which nearly 250 belong to Ladakh,” he said.