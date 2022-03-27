11 to 16 % hike in 800 essential drugs assault on poor: Congress

“This is clear loot by deceit and cheating the citizens as it has other emotional issues in elections to divert attention of people from real issues of unprecedented inflation, uncontrolled prices and large scale unemployment due to failure to create jobs and wrong economic policies,” Sharma said.

“The sudden rise of petrol and diesel prices after a gap of 137 days in view of elections in different states, clearly indicates how BJP befools people and loots them after elections, while in elections BJP has other diversionary tactics. The price of petrol and diesel was Rs 71.41 and Rs 55.49 during Dr Manmohan Singh's government when the price of crude oil in the international market was 108 USD. At that time government would charge Rs 9.20 and Rs 3.46 per litre as duty which is ?18.70 and ?18.34 at present under BJP rule, as the price of petrol, diesel per litre is Rs 98.61 and Rs 89.87 în the capital,” Sharma alleged.