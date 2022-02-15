‘11,000 register for 2022 Hajj from J&K, Ladakh’

Srinagar: At least 11,000 pilgrims from Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have registered for the Hajj this year. Today was the last date for the registration for Hajj.
Given the 1st and 2nd wave of the deadly COVID-19 infection across the globe, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the last two consecutive years barred overseas Hajj pilgrims.
Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi had welcomed the decision of the Saudi government saying that all arrangements for the Hajj were made while they waited for their decision and the central government welcomed the call amid a rise in COVID cases.
After the nod from Saudi Arabia regarding the Hajj 2022 in the ensuing year with a decline in infection cases across the globe, the process for registration started in both Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir Union Territories back in November last year.
Hajj Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Salam Mir said that in both J&K and Ladakh a total of 11,000 pilgrims have registered themselves for the Hajj this year.
He said that more pilgrims between 200 to 300 in number are in pipelines and hopefully they all will be included.
He said that so far no pooling of the number of the pilgrims who will leave for Hajj has not been shortlisted and it will be done most probably in the next 10 to 20 days.