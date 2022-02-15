‘11,000 register for 2022 Hajj from J&K, Ladakh’

Hajj Officer of Jammu and Kashmir Abdul Salam Mir said that in both J&K and Ladakh a total of 11,000 pilgrims have registered themselves for the Hajj this year.

He said that more pilgrims between 200 to 300 in number are in pipelines and hopefully they all will be included.

He said that so far no pooling of the number of the pilgrims who will leave for Hajj has not been shortlisted and it will be done most probably in the next 10 to 20 days.