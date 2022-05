111 in-charge DySPs adjusted

Jammu: J&K Director General of Police on Saturday ordered the adjustment of 111 in-charge Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) with immediate effect.

“Consequent upon their placement as in-charge Deputy Superintendents of Police vide Government Order No121 of 2022 dated April 28, 2022, the adjustment of these in-charge DySPs is ordered with immediate effect,” read an order issued by DGP.

As per order, Daljit Singh has been adjusted as DySP IR-19th Bn; Kuldeep Handoo as DySP Sports; APHQ; Akshay Khajouriaas SO to DIG Railways Jammu; Sajad Hussain as DySP JKAP-5th Bn; Anil Sagar as DySP IR-1st Bn; Farooq Ahmad as DySP IR-21st Bn; Mujahid Nazir as DySP Traffic Baramulla/Kupwara; Abdul Hamid as DySP JKAP-3rd Bn; Sunil Kumar as DySP IR-12th Bn and Jatinder Singh as DySP IR-7th Bn.