1221 employees from J&K apportioned to Ladakh UT

Jammu: J&K Government Monday apportioned 1221 employees from 24 departments to the Union Territory of Ladakh.
“On the basis of definitive recommendations of administration of Union Territory of Ladakh and in exercise of the powers under Section 89 of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019, the Lieutenant Governor of the Jammu and Kashmir has apportioned 1221 employees to Union Territory of Ladakh, subject to certain conditions,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.
1221 employees apportioned to Ladakh included 112 employees from Agriculture Production department; one each from Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, ARI and Trainings, Skill Development and Planning, Development and Monitoring departments; four each from Culture and Finance departments; 163 from Food, Civil Supplies & CA; 62 from Forest, Ecology & Environment;30 from Health and Medical Education; two from Higher Education; 9 from Home; 12 from Horticulture; 87 from Industries and Commerce; 10 from Jal Shakti; 107 from Power Development Department; 122 from Public Works (R&B) 122; 35 from Revenue; 31 from Rural Development & Panchayati Raj; 331 from School Education; 44 from Social Welfare; 36 from Tourism; 13 from Transport and three from Youth Services & Sports department.