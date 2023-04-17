1221 employees from J&K apportioned to Ladakh UT

1221 employees apportioned to Ladakh included 112 employees from Agriculture Production department; one each from Animal/Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries, ARI and Trainings, Skill Development and Planning, Development and Monitoring departments; four each from Culture and Finance departments; 163 from Food, Civil Supplies & CA; 62 from Forest, Ecology & Environment;30 from Health and Medical Education; two from Higher Education; 9 from Home; 12 from Horticulture; 87 from Industries and Commerce; 10 from Jal Shakti; 107 from Power Development Department; 122 from Public Works (R&B) 122; 35 from Revenue; 31 from Rural Development & Panchayati Raj; 331 from School Education; 44 from Social Welfare; 36 from Tourism; 13 from Transport and three from Youth Services & Sports department.