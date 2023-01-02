13% MORE THAN NATIONAL AVERAGE | J&K registers 28% growth in GST collection in Dec 2022

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir registered a substantial growth in collection of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in December 2022.
As per the state and union territory-wise data being reflected in a statement issued by the Finance Ministry, J&K has registered an increase of 28 percent in its GST collection for the month of December 2022, which is 13 percent more than the national average.
Additional Commissioner, State Taxes Kashmir, Shakeel Maqbool said that this spurt in GST collection had been recorded due to better tax compliance and reporting coupled with economic recovery.
He said that this increase was one of the highest-ever monthly growth rates in J&K since the inception of GST.