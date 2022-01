14 DySPs transferred

Jammu: Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Tuesday ordered the transfers and postings of 14 Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) with immediate effect.

As per the order, SDPO Gandhi Nagar Parshotam Kumar Mengi has been transferred and posted as DySP CID (SIA); SDPO Gool Pardeep Kumar has been transferred and posted as SDPO Nagrota and DySP DAR Rajouri Zaheer Abbas has been transferred and posted as SCRB Jammu.