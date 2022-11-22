14-member working committee to facilitate 5G roll out in J&K

Jammu: The government on Tuesday constituted a 14-member working committee for facilitating 5G roll out in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the Working Committee for working out modalities for using government infrastructure, street furniture for facilitating 5G roll out in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read an order issued by GAD secretary Dr Piyush Singla.
The committee to be headed by the Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Department will have the Administrative Secretaries of Housing & Urban Development, Public Works (R&B), Information Technology, Planning Development & Monitoring, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Departments; a representative each of Administrative Secretary Industries and Commerce Department, Administrative Secretary Revenue Department and Administrative Secretary Science and Technology Department will be its members.
Special/Additional Secretary to Government, Housing and Urban Development Department will be its member secretary.
Senior DDG License Service Area, DoT, J&K; Chief Town Planner, Jammu/Kashmir and a representative of Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI) will also be its members.