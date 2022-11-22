14-member working committee to facilitate 5G roll out in J&K

Jammu: The government on Tuesday constituted a 14-member working committee for facilitating 5G roll out in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of the Working Committee for working out modalities for using government infrastructure, street furniture for facilitating 5G roll out in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” read an order issued by GAD secretary Dr Piyush Singla.