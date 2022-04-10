'180 services made online with feedback mechanism in J&K'

Srinagar: J&K Government is promoting accountability and has enhanced the public service delivery system with the adoption of e-office, a simplified, responsive, effective, and transparent paperless working culture across all the departments.

In September last year, the government asked all HoDs to switch over to the e-office mode of working with assistance and hand-holding from the Information Technology Department. All HoDs were provided with the necessary assistance by the Information Technology Department, by way of provisioning of the VPN connections, creation of domain Ids (@jk.gov.in) and training of local admins and master trainers in each department.