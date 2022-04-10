'180 services made online with feedback mechanism in J&K'

Srinagar: J&K Government is promoting accountability and has enhanced the public service delivery system with the adoption of e-office, a simplified, responsive, effective, and transparent paperless working culture across all the departments.
In September last year, the government asked all HoDs to switch over to the e-office mode of working with assistance and hand-holding from the Information Technology Department. All HoDs were provided with the necessary assistance by the Information Technology Department, by way of provisioning of the VPN connections, creation of domain Ids (@jk.gov.in) and training of local admins and master trainers in each department.
With the implementation of e-office, the disposal rate of files has touched an all-time high of 96 percent. 305 Head of Departments are now on e-office. E-files are accessible to all officials irrespective of their locations.
J&K is first amongst UTs in e-office disposal/uptake of files. Currently, 180 services are online and are linked with a feedback mechanism. All HoDs have been brought on e-office portal while the “Annual Performance Reports’ of JK Administrative Services (JKAS) officers have been shifted to online mode on SPARROW Portal.
After the establishment of e-office system in J&K, no physical files or daks are being entertained in the civil Secretariat. This system has improved public service delivery to the citizens and brought greater transparency into the functioning of government departments.
Further, J&K Integrated Grievance Redressal and Monitoring System (JKIGRAMS) has been developed as an e-Governance initiative to provide a 24x7 platform to the Citizens for redressal of their grievances. The JKIGRAMS Portal has been integrated with the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) of Central Government.
Under the ‘Mulaqaat Programme’, the citizens can interact directly with the Lieutenant Governor for seeking redressal of their grievances that have been filed on the JK grievance portal.
Moreover, an ‘Online Departmental Vigilance Officers Portal’ has been developed as a communication channel between Anti-Corruption Bureau and Departmental Vigilance Officers posted in different departments and districts. The other measures of this system include an Electronic Vigilance Clearance System for furnishing vigilance clearances through electronic or online mode for all the government employees.