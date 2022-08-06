2 arrested for attacking police post: Police

Ramban: Two persons involved in throwing some unknown explosive device at the Police Post Ind on August 2 were arrested on Saturday, Police said.

According to Police, they used to act as handlers of the J&K Ghaznavi Forces (JKGF) outfit and used to be given funds from the organisation, and were in the process of recruiting youth to revive terrorism in Ramban.

Police said both the arrested persons had received Rs 50,000 cash from an unknown person through a bank transaction whose identity was not established.

The unknown person had assigned the task of attacking the security forces establishment to Shahdin and Farooq to revive terrorism in Ramban in return for cash and recruiting youth.

“What kind of explosive was used in this blast is yet not ascertained as samples collected from the scene were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Jammu for examinations,” SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said addressing a news conference at Ramban.