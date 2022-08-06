2 arrested for attacking police post: Police

Ramban: Two persons involved in throwing some unknown explosive device at the Police Post Ind on August 2 were arrested on Saturday, Police said.
According to Police, they used to act as handlers of the J&K Ghaznavi Forces (JKGF) outfit and used to be given funds from the organisation, and were in the process of recruiting youth to revive terrorism in Ramban.
Police said both the arrested persons had received Rs 50,000 cash from an unknown person through a bank transaction whose identity was not established.
The unknown person had assigned the task of attacking the security forces establishment to Shahdin and Farooq to revive terrorism in Ramban in return for cash and recruiting youth.
“What kind of explosive was used in this blast is yet not ascertained as samples collected from the scene were sent to Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) Jammu for examinations,” SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma said addressing a news conference at Ramban.
Police had sounded high alert and a massive Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched in Ind and adjoining areas of Gool on Tuesday morning after some unknown persons threw some explosive device (grenade) which missed the target and exploded with a big bang in the premises of Ind Police Post.
Sharma said that the district was already put on high alert in the run-up to Independence Day and the sentry was alert due to which a major misfortune was averted and the device exploded in front of the barrack of the soldiers.
Two police personnel, a follower Lal Singh and SPO Shakeel Ahmed sustained minor splinter injuries in the incident.
“The unknown terrorists took advantage of the darkness and fled from the spot, following which an alert had been sounded in the district,” the SSP said.
A case was registered and additional troops mobilised in the area who conducted CASO in various areas and rounded up suspects for questioning.
“The investigation officer and FSL team collected several pieces of evidence from the scene of the crime including the traces of explosives used and footprints of terrorists. Also, a handwritten piece of paper was found near the post which claimed the attack and it came to the fore that JKGF had claimed responsibility for the attack,” Sharma said. “The investigation revealed that JKGF earlier used to have presence only in Rajouri-Poonch districts of J&K.”
SSP Sharma said she contacted the SSP Rajouri who disclosed that one Talib Hussain, son of Haider Shah of Draj, Budhal, Rajouri of LeT outfit was arrested on July 4, 2022, and that his interrogation report had revealed that he had visited the Gool area of Ramban district in the year 2021 to give some money to a resident of Gool area.
She said that acting on this lead given by Police in Rajouri, an intense CASO was launched in the Gool market area and after a thorough search and linking of input, a suspect Shah Din was arrested.
The SSP said that during sustained interrogation Shah Din Padyar, son of Abdul Sattar Padyar of Ward 4, Gool confessed to hatching a criminal conspiracy with his companion Muhammad Farooq of Mahakund Ind and receiving Rs 50,000 cash from a person whose identity is yet to be ascertained and who had assigned the task of attacking the Police establishment to Shahdin and Farooq.
She said that Padyar's bank statement was obtained and perused which also corroborated the facts revealed during his confession.
The SSP said that a handwritten blast claim letter of JKGF recovered from the spot was written in the handwriting of Padyar.
She said three SIM cards had been recovered apart from his mobile phone while two SIM Cards were recovered from the possession of Farooq.
The SSP said that the Electronic Surveillance Team (ESU) of Police was further working on technical inputs to establish evidence from the data cards.