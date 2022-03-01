2 in-charge CEs among 6 assigned charges

Sunil Kumar in-charge Chief Engineer Generation wing, JKPDC, Jammu will also look after the charge of in-charge Chief Engineer Generation Wing JKPDC Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Mohammad Abdullah, in-charge Superintending Engineer (C), posted as CPE, Lower Kalnai and also looking after the charge of in-charge Chief Engineer, Kirthai HEP, will now also look after the charge of in-charge Chief Engineer CI&D wing, JKPDC, Kashmir and in-charge Chief Engineer NGHEP, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.