2 in-charge CEs among 6 assigned charges

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) on Tuesday assigned charges to six engineers, including two in-charge Chief Engineers (CEs).
As per an order issued by Managing Director JKPDC Raja Yaqoob Farooq, Raheela Wani, in-charge CE (E), presently looking after the charge of Executive Director (E) JKPDC, will also look after the charge of in-charge Chief Engineer (Solar), in addition to her own duties, till further orders.
Sunil Kumar in-charge Chief Engineer Generation wing, JKPDC, Jammu will also look after the charge of in-charge Chief Engineer Generation Wing JKPDC Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Mohammad Abdullah, in-charge Superintending Engineer (C), posted as CPE, Lower Kalnai and also looking after the charge of in-charge Chief Engineer, Kirthai HEP, will now also look after the charge of in-charge Chief Engineer CI&D wing, JKPDC, Kashmir and in-charge Chief Engineer NGHEP, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Vikas Sharma in-charge Superintending Engineer (SE) (C), posted as in-charge SE (C), BHEP, also looking after the charge of in-charge Chief Engineer, Sawalkote Hydro Electric Project (HEP) and in-charge Chief Engineer BHEP (C), will also look after the charge of in-charge Chief Engineer CI&D wing Jammu and Chief Project Engineer Parnai HEP, in addition to his own duties, till further orders. The officer is relieved of ‘look after’ charge of in-charge Chief Engineer Sawalkote. However, till complete handing over of documents etc to NHPC he will be nodal officer of JKSPDC for Sawalkote HEP.
Ghulam Rasool in-charge Executive Engineer Gas Turbine Division will also look after the charge of in-charge Executive Engineer Generation Division, UHP, Baramulla in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Yashpal in-charge Executive Engineer Generation Division, USHP-II Kangan will also look after the charge of in-charge Executive Engineer Generation Division, USHP-I Sumbal and in-charge Executive Engineer Generation Division, Ganderbal HEP in addition to his own duties, till further orders.