2 injured in Rajouri explosion
Rajouri: Two persons were injured in an explosion during a marriage ceremony function at Shahpur Kandi village of Kotranka in Rajouri district.
Officials said, the blast took place in a house in the village of police station Budhal in Rajouri district on Sunday evening.
They said that a marriage ceremony was going on when explosive took place outside the house in which two workers engaged for tent house works sustained injuries.
" Both the injured are being shifted for medical aid in civil hospital," said officials adding that teams of police and army have been rushed to the spot.Injured have been identified as Jasbir Singh son of Balwan Singh resident of Mohra and Buland Khan son of Said Mohammad resident of Jaglanoo.