2 JKAS officers among 3 transferred, posted

Jammu: The government on Wednesday ordered the transfers and postings of three officers including two junior scale Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Monica Thappa, junior scale JKAS, Tehsildar, Jammu Development Authority has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer Government Medical College, Jammu, vice Rajinder Kumar, who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.