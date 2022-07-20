2 JKAS officers transferred, 1 assigned additional charge

Jammu: The government on Wednesday ordered the transfers and postings of two Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect while another officer was assigned an additional charge.

As per GAD order, Tahir Ajaz, Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive), Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government Housing and Urban Development Department. He will also look after the work of Srinagar Mass Rapid Transit Corporation (SMRTC), in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Tazayun Mukhtar, Joint Director Industries and Commerce (S&M) Kashmir has been transferred and posted as Deputy Excise Commissioner (Executive) Kashmir.