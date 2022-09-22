2 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: In a minor administrative rejig, the government has transferred and posted two Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
As per GAD order, Anoop Kumar, JKAS, Block Development Officer, Kasti Garh, Doda will hold the charge of Administrative Officer, Government Medical College Doda, in addition to his own duties till further orders.
Namrita Bhan, JKAS, Tehsldar in the Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (Migrants), J&K under orders of transfer as Assistant Labour Commissioner in the office of Deputy Labour Commissioner, New Delhi has been transferred and posted as Manager Resident Commission, Government of J&K, New Delhi.