2 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: Hitesh Gupta, JKAS, Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Jammu, holding additional charge of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, Jal Shakti Department with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Rakesh Kumar, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Housing and Urban Development Department, has been transferred and posted as Joint Commissioner, Jammu Municipal Corporation, Jammu. He will also hold the additional charge of the post of Additional Chief Executive Officer, Smart City, Jammu, till further orders.