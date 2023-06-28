2 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government Wednesday ordered the transfers and postings of two Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by General Administration Department (GAD), Mantasha Binti Rashid, JKAS, Secretary Srinagar Development Authority has been transferred and posted as Deputy Director, Tourism, Kashmir, against an available vacancy.

Ishtaq Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Secretary, Srinagar Development Authority.

Meanwhile, through a separate GAD order, the government placed the services of three Junior Scale officers of Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) at the disposal of the Information Department for their further postings.

These officers included Akanksha Kalsotra, Under Secretary in the J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages; Iftakhar Ahmed, awaiting orders of adjustment and Monika Sambyal, Under Secretary to the Government Information Technology Department.