2 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government Thursday ordered the transfers and postings of two Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect while another one was assigned the additional charge.

As per GAD order, in the interest of administration, Muzamil Maqbool Beigh, JKAS, Collector Land Acquisition, Special Army (Budgam and Srinagar), holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Budgam has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chadoora. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Chadoora, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.

Afroza Bano, JKAS, Assistant Commissioner Revenue, Budgam, will hold the charge of posts of Collector Land Acquisition, Special Army (Budgam and Srinagar) and Sub-Registrar Budgam, in addition to her own duties, till further orders.

Prince Noorul Hamid, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Chadoora, holding additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Chadoora has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary to the Government, Higher Education Department.