2 killed in highway accidents

Ramban: Two persons were killed in two separate road accidents at Panthyal-Ramsu and at Shalgari area of Banihal on Srinagar Jammu National Highway in Ramban district on Thursday.

Police sources said a Srinagar-bound vegetable-laden truck bearing registration number PB02CR-9154 skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Panthyal. The driver of the vehicle died on the spot.

Police identified the deceased driver as Shamsher Singh son of Gurdev Singh a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab.