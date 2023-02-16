2 killed in highway accidents

Ramban: Two persons were killed in two separate road accidents at Panthyal-Ramsu and at Shalgari area of Banihal on Srinagar Jammu National Highway in Ramban district on Thursday.
Police sources said a Srinagar-bound vegetable-laden truck bearing registration number PB02CR-9154 skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near Panthyal. The driver of the vehicle died on the spot.
Police identified the deceased driver as Shamsher Singh son of Gurdev Singh a resident of Tarn Taran, Punjab.
In another accident , a tipper (Dumper) bearing registration number JK19-5877 on its way to Digdol -Ramban from Banihal skidded off the road and fell into Bisleri Nullah at the Shalgari area of Banihal.
The driver was critically injured. He was rushed to Sub District Hospital Banihal where doctors declared him brought dead.
Police identified the deceased driver as Saquib Rasheed Itoo's son Abdul Rasheed Itoo resident of Darshpoora, Banihal.
Both the bodies were retrieved from the gorges at Panhyal and Shalgari by the Police with the help of local volunteers and shifted to nearby hospitals for post-mortem and other legal formalities.