2-lane Maroog tunnel opens for traffic

Ramban: The newly constructed two-lane tunnel and a viaduct leading to New Tunnel 1-Maroog at a problematic patch at Sitaram Passi-Maroog stretch were opened for two-way traffic.

Maroog falls between the 40 km-Ramban-Banihal stretch of Srinagar Jammu National Highway and is considered to be the most difficult phase of the four-laning project, due to the persistent threat of land or mudslides and shooting stones. It has remained one of the most problematic patches on the Srinagar Jammu National Highway.

According to the Engineers of Construction Company engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for tunnelling, building a viaduct and other road construction works at Maroog, the work on a newly constructed 400 meters New Tunnel 1 (NT1) and a 250 meters viaduct leading to New Tunnel 1 (NT1) Maroog on Ramban –Banihal stretch of four-lane project of Srinagar Jammu NH-44 was fully opened for two-way traffic.

They said, “A new tunnel was opened for traffic and the expansion work on the other two lanes on the old alignment road was started on a fast-track basis on the directions of authorities i.e., NHAI.” They said that earth excavation work on the old road alignment making it into a two-lane and straight road stretch was also started at Maroog.