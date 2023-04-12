2 police officers transferred, posted

Jammu: J&K Home Department Wednesday ordered the transfers and postings of two senior police officers, including an Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, with immediate effect.

As per an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, Diya D, IPS, awaiting orders of adjustment has been posted as Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Baramulla.

The post of Additional Superintendent of Police, Baramulla has been re-designated as Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Baramulla, till held by the said officer.

Rakesh Kumar Parihar, Additional Superintendent of Police, Baramulla has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commandant IR-16th Battalion, against an available vacancy.