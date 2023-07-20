2 soldiers injured as tree falls on moving Army vehicle

Ramban: Two Army soldiers sustained serious injuries after a tree from a hillock abruptly collapsed on a moving Army truck at Nachlana area of Ramsu on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on Thursday.
Soon after the accident, Road Opening Party (ROP) and soldiers from the nearby Army camp at Nachlana rushed to the spot and immediately shifted the two injured Army personnel to the nearby Medical Aid Room of Army at Nachlana where after providing necessary medical assistance both were shifted to Sub District Hospital Banihal for treatment.
Later, both the soldiers were shifted to Military Hospital for specialised treatment.
The vehicular traffic remained suspended for some time due to the accident.
Later, with the help of a crane, the vehicle was removed from the road and traffic resumed.
Meanwhile, vehicular traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was disrupted for a brief period and remained open for two-way traffic of Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and one-way traffic of Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) on Thursday.
Traffic authorities said the highway remained blocked for 49 minutes due to landslides at Dhalwass.
They said the traffic movement remained slow due to the breakdown of few heavy vehicles and due to the single road stretch at Dalwass, Mehar-Cafeteria, Ramban and at other places between Nashri and Banihal.
Traffic officials monitoring the regulation of traffic in Ramban said hundreds of LMVs plied on either side of the highway without any interruption during the day.
They said HMVs released from Jakhani, Udhampur headed towards Kashmir in a regulated manner.
Meanwhile, J&K Traffic Department issued a fresh advisory for Friday stating that subject to fair weather and good road conditions, LMVs would be allowed to ply on both sides of the highway.
They said that after assessing the road and traffic situation, HMVs would be allowed to move from Qazigund, Kashmir towards Jammu.